foodpanda financially aids their heroes during the lockdown

As the month of March approaches its end, Sindh hosted the largest number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, causing a complete lockdown since March 23rd, to reduce the numbers.

For the first time in Pakistan, foodpanda has transferred earning assistance to fleets to cover their basic expenses during the halt of operations in these cities. Amidst COVID-19, the food delivery platform ensures to create awareness about the virus amongst the heroes by constantly sending them educational messages and prompts to stay cautious. These awareness measures include infographics at rider hubs and social media assets to educate the riders about its levels of severity.

As an extra precautionary measure, an extra highly detailed infographic has been put up on rider hubs which instructs them to abide by the laws under Section 144, with handshakes and physical proximity being the core reasons for the spread of Coronavirus. As a constant reminder, the riders also get a message from the company, thanking them for their services during such a crucial time along with a highly detailed infographic that showcases the preventive measures for the pandemic.

Daily temperature checks at rider hubs have now become an integral part of a hero’s job, before starting his shift. Also, to act as a safety measure a complete guide has been integrated on the foodpanda app to support contact less deliveries.

Ever since the outbreak, foodpanda has dispatched hand sanitizers to their heroes on-board and continues to actively distribute face masks and gloves to their heroes. foodpanda kept the heroes motivated by paying them a higher amount of what they earned per order previously. This step was taken in order to cover the financial loss borne by the heroes during the lockdown. If a hero is tested positive for COVID-19, he will be granted a paid leave as part of the newly launched ‘two weeks earning support programme’ to ensure his financial stability. If a case arises where a hero is hospitalized, his insurance will cover his daily expenses on a daily basis.

The outbreak of the novel Coronavirus has made their heroes’ well-being a major concern for foodpanda considering its impact on daily lives. The lockdown has caused financial distress throughout the whole country including foodpanda heroes and their families. By incorporating the steps to make their lives better, foodpanda ensures their heroes remain motivated to work along with creating a secure environment for them. While promising safe and secure deliveries, the food delivery platform works constantly to improve the lives of their heroes, reminding them that #foodpandacares.