UrduPoint.com

Foodpanda, TCF Join Hands To Promote Education In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Foodpanda, TCF join hands to promote education in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan's leading food and grocery delivery platform Foodpanda is proud to announce its partnership with The Citizens Foundation (TCF), a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting education for less privileged children in the country.

Through this partnership, Foodpanda aims to support TCF's numerous initiatives by raising awareness about their cause and encouraging donations from Foodpanda's customers, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

As part of this collaboration, Foodpanda will distribute flyers through Pandamart containing the information as to how donations can be made to TCF.

The customers would also be able to make direct donations to TCF via the Foodpanda app.

These initiatives, in addition to creating awareness about TCF's programs, also provide customers with an easy and convenient way to support TCF's mission of providing quality education to less-privileged children in Pakistan.

"We believe that every child in Pakistan deserves access to quality education, and our partnership with TCF is a testament to our commitment towards this cause," said the CEO of Foodpanda Pakistan Muntaqa Peracha.

"We are excited to leverage our technology and reach to create a positive impact in the education sector in Pakistan, and we look forward to working closely with TCF to achieve our common goal", he added.

President and CEO of TCF, Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad, said that "We are grateful to have Foodpanda's support in promoting education in Pakistan, and we believe that together we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of children. The partnership with Foodpanda will help us expand our reach and enable us to provide more children with the opportunity to receive a quality education. We thank Foodpanda for their generosity and support." With this partnership, Foodpanda and TCF aim to make a sustained contribution to Pakistan's education sector by equipping children from under-represented communities with the invaluable gift of quality education.

TCF is a non-profit organization that has been working towards providing quality education to less privileged children in Pakistan for over 28 years. With more than 1,833 purpose-built schools and an enrolment of 280,000 children nationwide, TCF is one of the largest non-profit organizations in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education From

Recent Stories

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

8 minutes ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

19 minutes ago
 Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

36 minutes ago
 Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Fi ..

Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Five Films

55 minutes ago
 The Preliminary Results Of The Elections Of Deputi ..

The Preliminary Results Of The Elections Of Deputies Of The Mejlis Of Turkmenist ..

1 hour ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship Moawin Reached Syria For ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship Moawin Reached Syria For Relief Mission

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.