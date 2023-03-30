Foodpanda, TCF join hands to promote education in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan's leading food and grocery delivery platform Foodpanda is proud to announce its partnership with The Citizens Foundation (TCF), a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting education for less privileged children in the country.

Through this partnership, Foodpanda aims to support TCF's numerous initiatives by raising awareness about their cause and encouraging donations from Foodpanda's customers, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

As part of this collaboration, Foodpanda will distribute flyers through Pandamart containing the information as to how donations can be made to TCF.

The customers would also be able to make direct donations to TCF via the Foodpanda app.

These initiatives, in addition to creating awareness about TCF's programs, also provide customers with an easy and convenient way to support TCF's mission of providing quality education to less-privileged children in Pakistan.

"We believe that every child in Pakistan deserves access to quality education, and our partnership with TCF is a testament to our commitment towards this cause," said the CEO of Foodpanda Pakistan Muntaqa Peracha.

"We are excited to leverage our technology and reach to create a positive impact in the education sector in Pakistan, and we look forward to working closely with TCF to achieve our common goal", he added.

President and CEO of TCF, Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad, said that "We are grateful to have Foodpanda's support in promoting education in Pakistan, and we believe that together we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of children. The partnership with Foodpanda will help us expand our reach and enable us to provide more children with the opportunity to receive a quality education. We thank Foodpanda for their generosity and support." With this partnership, Foodpanda and TCF aim to make a sustained contribution to Pakistan's education sector by equipping children from under-represented communities with the invaluable gift of quality education.

TCF is a non-profit organization that has been working towards providing quality education to less privileged children in Pakistan for over 28 years. With more than 1,833 purpose-built schools and an enrolment of 280,000 children nationwide, TCF is one of the largest non-profit organizations in the country.