Football Exports Grew To US$50.148 Million During July-Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood Monday informed that exports of football during July to October 2021 grew by 17 percent up to US$ 50.148 million.

Exports of football during July-October 2021 grew by 17 percent to US$50.148 million as compared to US$42.780 million in the same period last year, the adviser said on his official twitter account.

Overall, during the same period, the exports of sports goods increased by 21 percent to US$105120 million compared to $US87.

070 million, he said.

He said, "I have been informed that during the month of November 2021, Pakistan's exports had the fastest growth rate in South Asia.

"Our exports grew by 33.5 percent compared to Bangladesh's 31.3 and India's 26.5 percent growth" he said.

Razak Dawood said this has been made possible by the hard work of our exporters and they deserve praise for this accomplishment.

