UrduPoint.com

Football Exports Witness 44.84 Percent Increase

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Football exports witness 44.84 percent increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Football exports grew up by 44.84 percent during the twelve months of fiscal year of 2021-22 as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 2021-22, Footballs worth US $190,671 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 131,645 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 31.03 percent, worth US $ 364,899 as compared to exports of $278,481 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Gloves exports also increased by 4.52 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $76,261 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $72,962.

During the period under review, Others exports increased by 32.61 percent, worth US$ 97,968 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 73,874 of the same period of last year.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Sports Exports Same From

Recent Stories

Aftab Iqbal's appointment approved as new NAB chai ..

Aftab Iqbal's appointment approved as new NAB chairman

50 minutes ago
 "Sisters before misters," Sania shares picture of ..

"Sisters before misters," Sania shares picture of her girls gang

1 hour ago
 Circular debt reduced by Rs214b over last three mo ..

Circular debt reduced by Rs214b over last three months: Dastgir

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

7 hours ago
 Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja ..

Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.