Football exports witness 44.84 percent increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Football exports grew up by 44.84 percent during the twelve months of fiscal year of 2021-22 as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 2021-22, Footballs worth US $190,671 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 131,645 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 31.03 percent, worth US $ 364,899 as compared to exports of $278,481 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Gloves exports also increased by 4.52 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $76,261 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $72,962.

During the period under review, Others exports increased by 32.61 percent, worth US$ 97,968 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 73,874 of the same period of last year.

