Footballs export witnesses 44.53pc increase during last 11 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Footballs exports during the first eleven months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 44.53 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 2021-22, footballs worth US $169,635 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 117,373 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 32.

37 percent, worth US $ 328,631 as compared to exports of $248,262 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, gloves exports also increased by 5.98 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $69,758 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $65,822.

During the period under review, others exports increased by 37.15 percent, worth US$ 98,239 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 65,067 of the same period of last year.