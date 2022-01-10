UrduPoint.com

Footballs Exports Witness 19.34 % Increase

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Footballs exports witness 19.34 % increase

The footballs exports during the first five months of fiscal year 2021-22 grew by 19.34 % as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The footballs exports during the first five months of fiscal year 2021-22 grew by 19.34 % as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Nov 2021, Footballs worth US$ 63,671 exported as compared to exports worth US$ 53,354 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Gloves increased by 12.90 % as the exports during current fiscal year were recorded worth US$ 31,676 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 28,056.

During the period under review, Others exports increased by 46.75 per cent, worth US$ 39,456 were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 26,886 of the same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same From

Recent Stories

US Embassy, EducationUSA Pakistan launch mobile ap ..

US Embassy, EducationUSA Pakistan launch mobile app to facilitate students

2 minutes ago
 One billion trees to be planted in 2022: Amin Asla ..

One billion trees to be planted in 2022: Amin Aslam

2 minutes ago
 Dealer booked for lacking record of sale of Urea f ..

Dealer booked for lacking record of sale of Urea fertilizer

2 minutes ago
 Putin Appoints New Russian Ambassador to Central A ..

Putin Appoints New Russian Ambassador to Central African Republic

4 minutes ago
 China sets 6G speed world record, 10 to 20 times f ..

China sets 6G speed world record, 10 to 20 times faster than 5G

4 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan restores Ishaq Dar ..

Election Commission of Pakistan restores Ishaq Dar's Senate membership

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.