Footballs exports witness 19.34 % increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The footballs exports during the first five months of fiscal year 2021-22 grew by 19.34 % as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Nov 2021, Footballs worth US$ 63,671 exported as compared to exports worth US$ 53,354 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Gloves increased by 12.90 % as the exports during current fiscal year were recorded worth US$ 31,676 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 28,056.

During the period under review, Others exports increased by 46.75 per cent, worth US$ 39,456 were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 26,886 of the same period of last year.