UrduPoint.com

Footballs Exports Witness 25.25% Increase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Footballs exports witness 25.25% increase

Footballs exports during the first seven months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 25.25 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Footballs exports during the first seven months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 25.25 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Jan 2021-22, Footballs of US $93,187 as compared to the exports of US $74,400 of the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 28.76 percent, worth US $ 192,680 exported, as compared to exports of $149,643 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Gloves exports also increased by 17.23 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $ 44,561 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $ 38,012.

During the period under review, others exports increased by 47.54 percent, worth US $ 54,932 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 37,231 of the same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exports Same From

Recent Stories

Six die of Corona, 113 new cases confirmed in KP

Six die of Corona, 113 new cases confirmed in KP

3 minutes ago
 'OGRA provides relief to 90 per cent consumers'

'OGRA provides relief to 90 per cent consumers'

4 minutes ago
 Oil, gas rocket to record levels on Ukraine confli ..

Oil, gas rocket to record levels on Ukraine conflict

4 minutes ago
 Some 2,500 migrants storm Spain's Melilla border

Some 2,500 migrants storm Spain's Melilla border

10 minutes ago
 Govt launches multiple initiatives for Overseas Pa ..

Govt launches multiple initiatives for Overseas Pakistanis: Ayub Afridi

10 minutes ago
 Slovenia's Polanc wins Trofeo Laigueglia

Slovenia's Polanc wins Trofeo Laigueglia

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>