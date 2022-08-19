UrduPoint.com

Footballs Exports Witness 32.35 Pc Increase

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2022 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Footballs exports during the first month of fiscal year of 2022-23 grew up by 32.35 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22, Footballs worth US $15,804 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 11,941 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 10.90 percent, worth US $ 29,229 as compared to exports of $ 26,355 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Carpets, Rugs and mats exports also increased by 35.60 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $7,496 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $5,528.

