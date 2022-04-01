Footballs exports witness 37.30% increase

The footballs exports during the first eight months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 37.30 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The footballs exports during the first eight months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 37.30 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Feb 2021-22, Footballs of US $114,421 as compared to the exports of US $83,337 of the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 35.45 percent, worth US $ 228,188 exported, as compared to exports of $168,467 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Gloves exports also increased by 17.35 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $ 50,581 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $ 43,104.

During the period under review, others exports increased by 55.35 percent, worth US $ 63,186 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 42,026 of the same period of last year.