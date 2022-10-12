UrduPoint.com

Footballs Exports Witness 56.53 Pc Increase

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Footballs exports witness 56.53 pc increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Footballs exports during the second month of fiscal year of 2022-23 grew up by 56.53 percent (pc) as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-August 22, Footballs worth of US $35,960 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 22.973 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 26.09 percent, worth US $ 63,745 as compared to exports of $ 50,557 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Others exports also increased by 4.81 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $16,261 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $15,515.

