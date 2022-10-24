UrduPoint.com

Footballs Exports Witness 59.10 % Increase

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Footballs exports witness 59.10 % increase

Footballs exports during the first three months of fiscal year of 2022-23 grew up by 59.10 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Footballs exports during the first three months of fiscal year of 2022-23 grew up by 59.10 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22 to Sep 22, Footballs worth of US $59,121 were exported as compared to the exports of $ 37,159 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 31.18 percent, worth $ 102,178 as compared to exports of $77,892 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Others exports also increased by 10.40 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth $25,061 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded $22,699.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exports Same July From

Recent Stories

RUDA organises Ravi Dost seminar at FAST Universit ..

RUDA organises Ravi Dost seminar at FAST University

2 minutes ago
 5 killed, 1,160 injured in Punjab road accidents

5 killed, 1,160 injured in Punjab road accidents

2 minutes ago
 Japan's Economy Minister Resigns Over Ties With In ..

Japan's Economy Minister Resigns Over Ties With Infamous Unification Church - Re ..

2 minutes ago
 Number of COVID-19 Cases Triples in Europe Since E ..

Number of COVID-19 Cases Triples in Europe Since Early September - WHO

2 minutes ago
 Hindu community observe Diwali with enthusiasm

Hindu community observe Diwali with enthusiasm

5 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.