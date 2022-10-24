Footballs exports witness 59.10 % increase

Footballs exports during the first three months of fiscal year of 2022-23 grew up by 59.10 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Footballs exports during the first three months of fiscal year of 2022-23 grew up by 59.10 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22 to Sep 22, Footballs worth of US $59,121 were exported as compared to the exports of $ 37,159 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 31.18 percent, worth $ 102,178 as compared to exports of $77,892 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Others exports also increased by 10.40 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth $25,061 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded $22,699.