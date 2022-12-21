Footballs exports witness 60.16 percent increase: PBS

Footballs exports during the first five months of fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 60.16 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Footballs exports during the first five months of fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 60.16 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-Nov 22, footballs worth US$101,976,000 were exported as compared to the exports of US$63,671,000, during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 29.

36 percent, worth US$174,676,000 as compared to exports of US$135,034,000 during the same period, last year.

Meanwhile, other exports also increased by 5.56 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were US$41,843,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were US$39,639,000.

During the period under review, gloves exports decreased by 2.73 percent, worth US$30,857,000 in current fiscal year,as compared to the exports of US$31,724,000 during the same period of last year.