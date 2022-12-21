UrduPoint.com

Footballs Exports Witness 60.16 Percent Increase: PBS

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Footballs exports witness 60.16 percent increase: PBS

Footballs exports during the first five months of fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 60.16 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Footballs exports during the first five months of fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 60.16 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-Nov 22, footballs worth US$101,976,000 were exported as compared to the exports of US$63,671,000, during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 29.

36 percent, worth US$174,676,000 as compared to exports of US$135,034,000 during the same period, last year.

Meanwhile, other exports also increased by 5.56 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were US$41,843,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were US$39,639,000.

During the period under review, gloves exports decreased by 2.73 percent, worth US$30,857,000 in current fiscal year,as compared to the exports of US$31,724,000 during the same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exports Same July From

Recent Stories

DG RDA visits Novelty Cinema area

DG RDA visits Novelty Cinema area

5 minutes ago
 Russian Armed Forces to Focus Training on Threats ..

Russian Armed Forces to Focus Training on Threats of NATO's Expansion to East - ..

5 minutes ago
 Car Traffic Resumed on Crimean Bridge Ahead of Sch ..

Car Traffic Resumed on Crimean Bridge Ahead of Schedule - Russian Transport Mini ..

5 minutes ago
 IG KP Prisons for paradigm shift from custody to c ..

IG KP Prisons for paradigm shift from custody to corrections in jails

5 minutes ago
 PFA stopped 2,159 food points, disposed of 61,291 ..

PFA stopped 2,159 food points, disposed of 61,291 maunds tainted milk in 2022

47 minutes ago
 Biden Says 'Thrilled' to Meet Zelenskyy at White H ..

Biden Says 'Thrilled' to Meet Zelenskyy at White House

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.