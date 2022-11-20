Footballs exports witness 62.22 percent increase: PBS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Footballs exports during the first four months of fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 62.22 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-Oct 22, footballs worth US$ 81,351,000 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 50,148,000, during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 32.31 percent, worth US$ 139,185,000 as compared to exports of US$ 105,199,000 during the same period, last year.

Meanwhile, other exports also increased by 8.54 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were US$ 33,102,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were US$ 30,499,000.

During the period under review, gloves exports increased by 0.73 percent, worth US$ 24,731,000 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of US$ 24,552,000 during the same period of last year.