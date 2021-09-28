Footballs exports witness record 18.79 % increase

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The Footballs exports during the first two month of fiscal year 2021-22 grew up by 18.79 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Aug 2021, Footballs worth US $ 11,032 thousand exported as compared to exports worth US $ 9,287 thousand during same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods was increased by 25.33 percent, worth of US $ 24,060 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 19,152 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, gloves exports also increased by 18.82 per cent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded at worth US $ 6,111 thousand as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 5,143 thousand.

During the period under review, others exports increased by 46.48 per cent, worth US $ 6,917 thousand exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 4,722 thousand of same period of last year.