UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Footwear Exports Decline 5.03% In 1st Half Of FY 2020-21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:58 PM

Footwear exports decline 5.03% in 1st half of FY 2020-21

The footwear exports witnessed decline of 5.03 percent during the first half of financial year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The footwear exports witnessed decline of 5.03 percent during the first half of financial year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth $64.764 million during July-December (2020-21) as against the exports of $68.195 million during July-December (2019-20), showing decline of 5.03 percent, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear went down by 5.55 percent from $58.186 million last year to $54.955 million during the period under review while the canvas footwear also decreased by 20.94 percent from $0.234 million to $0.185 million.

In addition, the export of all other footwear commodities also dipped by 1.

54 percent from $9.775 to $9.624 million.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the footwear exports however increased by 12.19 percent from $11.760 million in December 2019 to $13.193 million December 2020.

The exports of leather and all other footwear also increased by 11.45 and 25.39 percent respectively in December 2020 whereas the export of canvas footwear witnessed decrease of 100 percent in December 2020.

On month-on-Month basis, the exports of footwear during December 2020 rose by 46.87 percent as compared to the exports of $8.983 million in November 2020.

The exports of leather and all other footwear during December 2020 also rose by 58.38 and 5.30 percent while the canvas decreased by 100 percent.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports November December 2019 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

One Killed, 22 Injured in Fire Near Madrid - Emerg ..

24 seconds ago

38 shops, marriage halls sealed

26 seconds ago

Four accused arrested in double murder case in sar ..

27 seconds ago

With commitment, solidarity and embracing science, ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Repub ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.