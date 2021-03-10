Footwear exports decline 6.91% in 7 months

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 01:26 PM

The footwear exports witnessed a decline of 6.91 percent during the seven months of financial year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The footwear exports witnessed a decline of 6.91 percent during the seven months of financial year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth $75.274 million during July-January (2020-21) as against the exports of $80.859 million during July-January (2019-20), showing decline of 6.91 percent, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear went down by 8.78 percent from $69.185 million last year to $63.110 million during the period under review while the canvas footwear also decreased by 38.17 percent from $0.338 million to $0.209 million.

In addition, the export of all other footwear commodities however witnessed growth of 5.

46 percent from $11.336 to $11.955 million.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the footwear exports declined by 17.12 percent from $12.664 million in January 2020 to $10.496 million January 2021.

The exports of leather and canvas footwear also dipped by 25.75 and 100 percent respectively in January 2021 whereas the export of all other footwear however increased by 49.20 percent in January 2021.

On month-on-Month basis, the exports of footwear during January 2021 also decreased by 20.58 percent as compared to the exports of $13.216 million in December 2020.

The exports of leather and Canvas footwear during January 2021 also dipped by 26.99 and 100 percent while the all other footwear increased by 16.10 percent.

