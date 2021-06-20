UrduPoint.com
Footwear Exports Decrease 1.31 Percent In 11 Months

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The footwear exports from the country witnessed a decrease of 1.31 percent during the first eleven months of financial year (2020-21) compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth $113.357 million during July-May (2020-21) against the exports of $114.858 million during July-may (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear decreased by 5.04 percent as it went down from $ 97.413 million last year to $92.500 million during the current year.

However, the canvas footwear exports from the country witnessed an increase of 40.29 percent whereas the exports of all other footwear commodities also increased by 19.13 percent during the period under review from $17.095 million last year to $20.

366 million during July-May 2020-21.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of footwear products during May 2021, decreased by 6.68 percent from $ 6.425 million when compare to the exports of $5.996 million during May 2021, the PBS data revealed.

During the period under review, the exports of Canvas and all other footwear increased by 100 and 149.92 percent respectively.

In addition, the export of leather footwear dipped by 23.46 percent.

On month-on-month, the exports of footwear product declined by 28.78 percent during May 2021 when compared to the exports of $8.419 million in April 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather and canvas footwear also decreased by 27.71 and 44.44 percent respectively whereas the export of other footwear dipped by 31.25 percent.

