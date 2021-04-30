Footwear exports decrease 5.15% during 3 quarters

The footwear exports from the country witnessed decrease of 5.15 percent during the first three quarter of financial year (2020-21) compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The footwear exports from the country witnessed decrease of 5.15 percent during the first three quarter of financial year (2020-21) compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth $98.980 million during July-March (2020-21) against the exports of $104.354 million during July-March (2019-20), showing negative growth of 5.15 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear declined by 7.40 percent as it surged from $ 88.233 million last year to $81.708 million during the current year.

However, the canvas footwear exports from the country witnessed increase of 4.07 percent whereas the exports of all other footwear commodities also increased by 7.21 percent during the period under review from $15.

777 million last year to $16.914 million during July-March 2020-21.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of footwear products during March 2021, increased by 3.78 percent to $ 10.940 million when compare to the exports of $10.542 million during March 2020, the PBS data revealed.

During the period under review, the exports of Canvas and other footwear increased by 1616.67 and 14.94 percent respectively while the export of leather footwear decreased by 0.84 percent.

On month-on-month, the exports of footwear product rose by 14.30 percent during March 2021 when compared to the exports of $12.766 million in February 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather footwear increased by 24.55 percent whereas the export of canvas and other footwear decreased by 134.09 and 33.85 percent respectively.