Footwear Exports Decrease 9.88% In 1st Quarter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 02:08 PM

The footwear exports from the country witnessed decreased of 9.88 percent during the first quarter of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last yea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The footwear exports from the country witnessed decreased of 9.88 percent during the first quarter of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth US $33.463 million during July-September (2020-21) against the exports of $37.133 million during July-September (2019-20), showing negative growth of 9.88 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of footwear also decreased by 13.47 percent by going down from 3,873 metric tons to 3,351 metric tons, according to the data.

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear decline by 8.59 percent as it down from $32.059 million last year to $29.305 million during the current year.

The canvas footwear exports of the country stood at just $ 0.038 million during the current year against $ 0.033 million during last year, showing increase of 15.15 percent.

Likewise, the exports of all other footwear commodities also dipped by 18.

27 percent during the period under review as these went down from $5.041 million last year to $4.120 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the footwear exports however witnessed an increase of 4.19 percent during the month of September 2020 compared to the same month of last year.

The footwear exports during September 2020 were recorded at $11.812 million against the exports of $11.337 million in September 2019.

During the period under review, the leather and canvas footwear exports also increased by 6.36 and 750 percent respectively.

In addition the exports of all other footwear commodities decreased by 11.23 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear however witnessed increased of 30.74 percent during September 2020 as compared to the exports of $9.035 million in August 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather increased by 31.07 percent and the export of canvas and all other footwear also rose by 750 and 25.77 percent respectively.

