Footwear exports dip one percent in 10 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The footwear exports witnessed a decrease of one percent during the first ten months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth $107.349 million during July-April (2020-21) against the exports of $108.433 million during July-April (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear decreased by 3.88 percent as it went down from $ 91.591 million last year to $88.034 million during the current year.

However, the canvas footwear exports witnessed an increase of 30.57 percent whereas the exports of all other footwear commodities also increased by 14.35 percent during the period under review from $16.492 million last year to $18.858 million during July-April 2020-21.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of footwear products during April 2021, increased by 106.13 percent to $ 8.408 million when compare to the exports of $4.079 million during April 2020, the PBS data revealed.

During the period under review, the exports of Leather and Canvas footwear increased by 83.26 and 742.86 percent respectively.

In addition, the export of all other footwear also rose by 207.42 percent.

On month-on-month, the exports of footwear product however decreased by 22.86 percent during April 2021 when compared to the exports of $10.900 million in March 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather and canvas footwear also decreased by 24.67 and 58.74 percent respectively whereas the export of other footwear dipped by 15.19 percent.