Footwear exports drop 6.18% to US 88m in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The footwear exports from the country witnessed a decrease of 6.18 percent during the eight months of financial year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth $88.012 million during July-February (2020-21) as against the exports of $93.813 million during July-February (2019-20), showing negative growth of 6.18 percent, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear went down by 8.58 percent from $80.167 million last year to $73.290 million during the period under review while the canvas footwear also decreased by 34.32 percent from $0.338 million to $0.222 million.

In addition, the export of all other footwear commodities however witnessed growth of 8.

96 percent from $13.308 to $14.500 million.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the footwear exports declined by 1.67 percent from $12.954 million in February 2020 to $12.738 million February 2021.

The exports of leather footwear also dipped by 7.30 and in February 2021 whereas the export canvas and all other footwear however increased by 100 and 29.06 percent respectively in February 2021.

However, on month-on-Month basis, the exports of footwear during February 2021 increased by 21.36 percent as compared to the exports of $10.496 million in January 2021.

The exports of leather increased by 24.65 percent, Canvas footwear rose by 100 percent and all other footwear increased by 8.58 percent.

