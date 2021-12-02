UrduPoint.com

Footwear Exports Increase 12% In 4 Months

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The footwear exports from the country witnessed an increase of 12.02 percent during the first four months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth US $47.708 million during July-October (2021-22) against the exports of $42.589 million during July- October (2020-21), showing growth of 12.02 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of footwear also increased by 5.24 percent by going up from 5,022 metric tons to 5,285 metric tons, according to the data.

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear rose by 6.06 percent as it surge from $36.703 million last year to $38.929 million during the current year.

However, the canvas footwear exports of the country stood at just $ 0.058 million during the current year against $ 0.170 million during last year, showing decline of 65.88 percent.

Likewise, the exports of all other footwear commodities increased by 52.

57 percent during the period under review as these went up from $5.716 million last year to $8.721 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the footwear exports increased by 0.27 percent during the month of October 2021 compared to the same month of last year.

The footwear exports during October 2021 were recorded at $9.168 million against the exports of $9.143 million in October 2020.

During the period under review, the leather and canvas footwear exports also decreased by 8.61 and 66.99 percent respectively.

In addition the exports of all other footwear commodities however witnessed an increase of 43.89 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear declined by 21.97 percent during October 2021 as compared to the exports of $11.749 million in September 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather also decreased by 27.89 percent and the export of canvas and all other footwear however rose by 112.50 and 0.42 percent respectively.

