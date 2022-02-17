Footwear exports increase 13.45% in 7 months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The footwear exports witnessed an increase of 13.45 percent during the first seven months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth US $58.406 million during July- January (2021-22) against the exports of $75.284 million during July- January (2020-21), showing growth of 13.45 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of footwear also increased by 2.37 percent by going up from 9,613 thousand pairs to 9,841 thousand pairs, according to the data.

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear rose by 8.89 percent as it surge from $63.119 million last year to $68.733 million during the current year.

The canvas footwear exports of the country stood at $ 0.376 million during the current year against $ 0.210 million during last year, showing an increase of 79.05 percent.

Likewise, the exports of all other footwear goods increased by 36.

32 percent during the period under review as these went up from $11.955 million last year to $16.297 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the footwear export increased by 20.51 percent during the month of January 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The footwear export during January 2022 were recorded at $12.648 million against the export of $10.495 million in January 2021.

During the period under review, the leather and canvas footwear export also rose by 15.77 and 100 percent respectively.

In addition, the exports of all other footwear commodities increased by 30.66 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear however decreased by 9.78 percent during January 2022 as compared to the exports of $14.019 million in December 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather footwear decreased by 18.68 percent while canvas and other footwear export increased by 2057.14 percent and 27.54 percent respectively.