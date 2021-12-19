UrduPoint.com

Footwear Exports Increase 13.91% In 5 Months

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 01:30 PM

Footwear exports increase 13.91% in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The footwear exports from the country witnessed an increase of 13.91 percent during the first five months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth US $58.743 million during July- November (2021-22) against the exports of $51.571 million during July- November (2020-21), showing growth of 13.91 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of footwear also increased by 4.11 percent by going up from 6,369 thousand pairs to 6,631 thousand pairs, according to the data.

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear rose by 8.13 percent as it surge from $43.767 million last year to $47.326 million during the current year.

The canvas footwear exports of the country stood at $ 0.219 million during the current year against $ 0.185 million during last year, showing increase of 18.38 percent.

Likewise, the exports of all other footwear commodities increased by 46.

97 percent during the period under review as these went up from $7.619 million last year to $11.198 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the footwear exports increased by 22.84 percent during the month of November 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The footwear exports during November 2021 were recorded at $11.035 million against the exports of $8.983 million in November 2020.

During the period under review, the leather and canvas footwear exports also rose by 18.88 and 966.67 percent respectively.

In addition the exports of all other footwear commodities increased by 30.09 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear increased by 20.36 percent during November 2021 as compared to the exports of $9.168 million in October 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather and canvas footwear also increased by 24.53 percent and 370.59 percent respectively while the export of all other footwear also rose by 3.64 percent.

