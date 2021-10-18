Footwear exports increase 15% in 1st quarter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The footwear exports from the country witnessed an increase of 15.23 percent during the first quarter of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth US $38.542 million during July-September (2021-22) against the exports of $33.447 million during July-September (2020-21), showing growth of 15.23 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of footwear also increased by 7.70 percent by going up from 3,672 metric tons to 3,955 metric tons, according to the data.

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear rose by 9.76 percent as it surge from $29.324 million last year to $32.185 million during the current year.

However the canvas footwear exports of the country stood at just $ 0.025 million during the current year against $ 0.068 million during last year, showing decline of 63.24 percent.

Likewise, the exports of all other footwear commodities increased by 56.

15 percent during the period under review as these went up from $4.055 million last year to $6.332 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the footwear exports witnessed a decrease of 0.40 percent during the month of September 2021 compared to the same month of last year.

The footwear exports during September 2021 were recorded at $11.749 million against the exports of $11.796 million in September 2020.

During the period under review, the leather and canvas footwear exports also decreased by 10.12 and 75 percent respectively.

In addition the exports of all other footwear commodities however witnessed an increase of 79.49 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear declined by 13.90 percent during September 2021 as compared to the exports of $13.646 million in August 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather also decreased by 22.01 percent and the export of canvas and all other footwear however also rose by 100 and 43.98 percent respectively.