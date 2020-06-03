UrduPoint.com
Footwear Exports Increase 15.86% To US$104.351mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:14 PM

The footwear exports from the country witnessed an increase of 15.86 percent during the first three quarters of the current financial year (2019-20) compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The footwear exports from the country witnessed an increase of 15.86 percent during the first three quarters of the current financial year (2019-20) compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth $104.351 million during July-March (2019-20) against the exports of $90.069 million during July-March (2018-19), showing a growth of 15.86 percent, according trade data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear increased by 11.29 percent as it surged from $79.282 million last year to $88.232 million during the current year.

The canvas footwear exports from the country were recorded at $0.344 million during the current year against $ 0.078 million during last year, showing increase of 341.03 percent.

Likewise, the exports of all other footwear commodities also rose by 47.

31 percent during the period under review as these went up from $10.709 million last year to $15.775 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the footwear exports rose by 8.01 percent during the month of March 2020 compared to the same month of last year. The footwear exports during March 2020 were recorded at $10.540 million against the exports of $9.758 million in March 2019.

During the period under review, the leather footwear exports witnessed decrease of 0.91 percent, the export of canvas increased by cent percent while the exports of other footwear commodities also increased by 52.53 percent.

On month-on-month, the exports of footwear witnessed increased of 25.22 percent during March 2020 when compared to the exports of $1.971 million in February 2020, the PBS data revealed.

