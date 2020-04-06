Footwear exports increase 16.57 % to US $ 93.619 mln

The footwear exports from the country witnessed an increase of 16.57 percent during the first eight of current financial year (2019-20) compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The footwear exports from the country witnessed an increase of 16.57 percent during the first eight of current financial year (2019-20) compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth $93.619 million during July-February (2019-20) against the exports of $80.311 million during July-February (2018-19), showing a growth of 16.57 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear increased by 12.67 percent as it surged from $ 71.142 million last year to $80.159 million during the current year.

The canvas footwear exports from the country stood at just $ 0.337 million during the current year against $ 0.078 million during last year, showing increase of 332.05 percent.

Likewise, the exports of all other footwear commodities also rose by 44.35 percent during the period under review as these went up from $9.

091 million last year to $13.0123 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the footwear exports rose by 17.43 percent during the month of February 2020 compared to the same month of last year.

The footwear exports during February 2020 were recorded at $12.952 million against the exports of $11.030 million in February 2019.

During the period under review, the leather footwear exports increased by 16.15 percent while the export of canvas decreased by 100 percent, In addition the exports of all other footwear commodities also increased by 26.35 percent.

On month-on-month, the exports of footwear witnessed increased of 3.58 percent during February 2020 when compared to the exports of $12.472 million in January 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of all other footwear surged by 43.14 percent and the export of leather and canvas footwear decreased by 0.10 and 100 percent respectively.