Footwear exports increase 17.70% to $103.633 mln 8 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :The footwear exports witnessed an increase of 17.70 percent during the first eight months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth US $103.633 million during July- February (2021-22) against the exports of $88.050 million during July- February (2020-21), showing growth of 17.70 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of footwear also increased by 9.08 percent by going up from 11,092 thousand pairs to 12,099 thousand pairs, according to the data.

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear rose by 12.76 percent as it surge from $73.720 million last year to $83.129 million during the current year.

The canvas footwear exports of the country stood at $ 0.716 million during the current year against $ 0.254 million during last year, showing an increase of 181.895 percent.

Likewise, the exports of all other footwear goods increased by 40.

58 percent during the period under review as these went up from $14.076 million last year to $19.788 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the footwear export increased by 42.75 percent during the month of February 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The footwear exports during February 2022 were recorded at $18.224 million against the export of $12.766 million in February 2021.

During the period under review, the leather and canvas footwear export also rose by 35.79 and 672.73 percent respectively.

In addition, the exports of all other footwear commodities increased by 64.50 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear increased by 44.06 percent during February 2022 as compared to the exports of $12.650 million in January 2022, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather and canvas footwear increased by 52.26 and 125.17 percent respectively where as the export of other footwear increased by 14.674 percent.