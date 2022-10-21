UrduPoint.com

Footwear Exports Increase 27.07% In Q1 FY23

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Footwear exports increase 27.07% in Q1 FY23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The footwear exports witnessed an increase of 27.07 percent during the first quarter of fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of the last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth US $48.972 million during July-September (2022-23) against the exports of $38.540 million during July-September (2021-22), showing growth of 27.07 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of footwear also increased by 68.86 percent by going up from 4,052 thousand pairs to 6,842 thousand pairs, according to the data.

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear rose by 28.68 percent as it surged from $32.185 million last year to $41.417 million during the current year.

The canvas footwear exports of the country stood at $ 0.250 million during the current year against $ 0.023 million during last year, showing an increase of 987.33 percent.

Likewise, the exports of all other footwear goods increased by 15.

37 percent during the quarter under review as these went up from $6.332 million last year to $7.305 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the footwear exports appreciated by 41.12 percent during the month of September 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The footwear export during September 2022 were recorded at $15.580 million against the export of $11.749 million in September 2021.

During the period under review, the leather and canvas footwear export rose by 43.70 and 475 percent respectively.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear commodities also surge by 6.53 percent during September 2022 as compared to the exports of $15.564 million in August 2022, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather footwear decreased by 1.70 percent while canvas and other footwear exports increased by 100 percent and 161.10 percent respectively.

