UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Footwear Exports Increase 4.29 % To $114 Mln

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:39 PM

Footwear exports increase 4.29 % to $114 mln

The footwear exports from the country witnessed an increase of 4.29 percent during the eleven months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The footwear exports from the country witnessed an increase of 4.29 percent during the eleven months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth US $114.860 million during July-May (2019-20) against the exports of $110.140 million during July-May (2018-19), showing a growth of 4.29 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of footwear also increased by 12.62 percent by going up from 11,887 metric tons to 13,388 metric tons, according to the data.

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear increased by 1.83 percent as it surged from $95.665 million last year to $97.413 million during the current year.

The canvas footwear exports of the country stood at just $ 0.351 million during the current year against $ 0.245 million during last year, showing increase of 43.27 percent.

Likewise, the exports of all other footwear commodities also rose by 20.

14 percent during the period under review as these went up from $14.230 million last year to $17.096 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the footwear exports witnessed decreased of 33.98 percent during the month of May 2020 compared to the same month of last year.

The footwear exports during May 2020 were recorded at $6.428 million against the exports of $9.736 million in May 2019.

During the period under review, the leather and canvas footwear exports decreased by 29.95 and 100 percent respectively.

In addition the exports of all other footwear commodities also decreased by 56.87 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear however witness an increased of 57.59 percent during May 2020 as compared to the exports of $4.079 million in April 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather increased by 73.38 percent and the export of canvas and all other footwear decreased by 100 and 15.13 percent respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same April May 2019 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

NATO Welcomes US-Russia Arms Control Talks - Stolt ..

20 seconds ago

NATO Pushes for Russian Threat Rhetoric Or Risks L ..

23 seconds ago

7 held, contraband recovered

25 seconds ago

H&M slumps into red as virus hits sales

27 seconds ago

Speeding car kills four in Karachi

3 minutes ago

Moscow Court Says Director Serebrennikov Headed Cr ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.