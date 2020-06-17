Footwear exports increase record 4.29%

Footwear exports during first eleven months of current financial year grew by 4.29% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

During the period from July-May, footwear worth $114,860 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of $110,140 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Footwear increased by 1.83%, Leather Footwear valuing $97,413 thousand exported as compared to worth $95,665 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, canvas Footwear worth $351 thousand were also exported in first eleven months of current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $245 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Other Footwear exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 20.14%.

Other Footwear worth $17,096 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of $14,230 thousand of same period of last year.