UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Footwear Exports Increase Record 7.99%

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:56 AM

Footwear exports increase record 7.99%

Footwear exports during first ten months of current financial year grew by 7.99% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Footwear exports during first ten months of current financial year grew by 7.99% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April, footwear worth $108,430 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of $100,403 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Footwear increased by 4.85%, Leather Footwear valuing $91,590 thousand exported as compared to worth $87,353 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, canvas Footwear worth $351 thousand were also exported in first ten months of current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $225 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Other Footwear exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 28.57%.

Other Footwear worth $16,489 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of $12,825 thousand of same period of last year.

\

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same From

Recent Stories

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

16 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

46 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

46 minutes ago

UN facilitates 14 tonnes of urgent medical supplie ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court grants bail to 13 PAT workers i ..

3 minutes ago

ANP's Mian Iftikhar Hussain tested positive for CO ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.