Footwear exports increase record 7.99%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Footwear exports during first ten months of current financial year grew by 7.99% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April, footwear worth $108,430 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of $100,403 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Footwear increased by 4.85%, Leather Footwear valuing $91,590 thousand exported as compared to worth $87,353 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, canvas Footwear worth $351 thousand were also exported in first ten months of current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $225 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Other Footwear exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 28.57%.

Other Footwear worth $16,489 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of $12,825 thousand of same period of last year.

