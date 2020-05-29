UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Footwear Exports Increase Record 7.99%

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:18 PM

Footwear exports increase record 7.99%

Footwear exports during first ten months of current financial year grew by 7.99% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Footwear exports during first ten months of current financial year grew by 7.99% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April2019, footwear worth $108,430 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of $100,403 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Footwear increased by 4.85%, Leather Footwear valuing $91,590 thousand exported as compared to worth $87,353 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Canvas Footwear exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 56.00%.

Canvas Footwear worth $351 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of $225 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Other Footwear worth $16,849 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of$12,825 thousand of same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same From

Recent Stories

NCOC briefs provinces on centralized RMS system

2 minutes ago

Brazil GDP contracts 1.5 pc in Q1 due to pandemic

2 minutes ago

Prevailing heat wave overloads electricity supply ..

2 minutes ago

US State Police Arrest CNN Crew During Live Broadc ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner asks concerned authorities to be prep ..

7 minutes ago

Boy died in road accident in Quetta

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.