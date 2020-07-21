UrduPoint.com
Footwear Exports Increased By 2.86%

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Footwear exports during FY 2019-20 grew by 2.86% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 2020, footwear worth $125,938 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of $122,433 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Footwear increased by 0.66%, Leather footwear valuing $107,170 thousand were exported as compared to worth $106,466 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Canvas Footwear worth $386 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $370 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Other Footwear exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 17.86%.

Other Footwear worth $18,382 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of $15,597 of same period of last year.

