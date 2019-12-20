UrduPoint.com
Footwear Exports Increases 22.72 Percent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 12:57 PM

Footwear exports increases 22.72 percent

Footwear exports from the country during five months of current financial year grew by 22.72 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Footwear exports from the country during five months of current financial year grew by 22.72 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November 2019, Footwear worth $56,282 million was exported as compared to the exports of $45,863 million of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Footwear increased by 17.09%, about 2,906 TH. Pairs of Leather Footwear valuing $47,778 million exported as compared to the 2,574 TH.

DOZ worth $40,806 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, 3,337 TH. pairs of Other Footwear worth $8,446 million were also exported in first five months of current financial year as compared to the exports of 1,417 TH. pairs valuing $5,021 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Canvas Footwear exports of the country grew by 6.06% Canvas Footwear worth $58 million was exported as compared to the exports of $36 million of same period of last year.

