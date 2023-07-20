Open Menu

Footwear Exports Increases 31.74% To $178.550 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Footwear exports increases 31.74% to $178.550 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The footwear exports witnessed an increase of 13.74 percent during the fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of the last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth US $178.550 million during July-June (2022-23) against the exports of $156.983 million during July-June (2021-22), showing growth of 13.74 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of footwear also increased by 35.50 percent by going up from 18,839 thousand pairs to 25,528 thousand pairs, according to the data.

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear rose by 14.07 percent as it surged from $124.535 million last year to $142.059 million during the current year.

The canvas footwear exports of the country stood at $ 1.377 million during the current year against $ 1.411 million during last year, showing a decrease of 2.39 percent.

Likewise, the exports of all other footwear goods increased by 13.

13 percent during the fiscal year under review as these went up from $31.038 million last year to $35.114 million.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the footwear exports appreciated by 18.81 percent during the month of June 2023 as compared to the same month of last year.

The footwear exports during June 2023 were recorded at $17.852 million against the export of $15.026 million in June 2022.

During the period under review, the export of leather and canvas footwear witnessed an increase of 19.70 and 202.01 percent respectively.

In addition, the export of all other footwear export also rose by 9.85 percent, it added.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear commodities also rose by 45.29 percent during June 2023 as compared to the exports of $12.287 million in May 2023, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather footwear and other footwear increased by 53.51 and 20.23 percent respectively.

However, the export of canvas footwear dipped by 29.82 percent.

