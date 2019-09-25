Footwear exports rise over 15pc to $25.793 mln

The footwear exports from the country witnessed increase of 15.75 percent during the first two months of current financial year (2019-20) compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The footwear exports from the country witnessed increase of 15.75 percent during the first two months of current financial year (2019-20) compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth $25.793 million during July-August (2019-20) against the exports of $ 22.283 million during July-August (2018-19), showing a growth of 15.75 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear witnessed a growth of 11.45 percent as it surged from $ 20.002 million last fiscal year to $ 22.292 million during the current year.

The canvas footwear exports from the country stood at just $ 0.025 million during the current year against $ 0.012 million during last year, showing increase of 108.33 percent.

Likewise, he exports of all other footwear commodities increased by 53.20 percent during the period under review as these went up from $2.

269 million last year to $ 3.476 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the footwear exports increased by 6.99 percent during the month of August 2019 when compared to the same month of last year. The footwear exports during August 2019 were recorded at $ 12.848 million against the exports of $ 12.009 million in August 2018.

During the month under review, the leather footwear exports also increased by 5.40 percent, canvas by 171.43 percent while the exports of all other footwear commodities increased by 20.37 percent.

On month-on-month, the exports of footwear witnessed decreased of 0.75 percent during August 2019 when compared to the exports of $12.945 million in July 2019, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather footwear increased by 4.42 percent and canvas footwear by 216.67 percent, however, the exports of all other footwear products declined by 29.11percent.

\395