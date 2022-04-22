Footwear exports surge 17.92% to $116.686 mln 9 months

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 12:37 PM

The footwear exports witnessed an increase of 17.92 percent during the first nine months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The footwear exports witnessed an increase of 17.92 percent during the first nine months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth US $116.686 million during July-March (2021-22) against the exports of $98.950 million during July-March (2020-21), showing growth of 17.92 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of footwear also increased by 8.37 percent by going up from 12,816 thousand pairs to 13,889 thousand pairs, according to the data.

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear rose by 13.29 percent as it surge from $81.889 million last year to $92.775 million during the current year.

The canvas footwear exports of the country stood at $ 0.734 million during the current year against $ 0.397 million during last year, showing an increase of 84.88 percent.

Likewise, the exports of all other footwear goods increased by 39.

08 percent during the period under review as these went up from $16.664 million last year to $23.177 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the footwear export increased by 18.80 percent during the month of March 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The footwear exports during March 2022 were recorded at $12.949 million against the export of $10.900 million in March 2021.

During the period under review, the leather and other footwear export also rose by 17.08 and 30.18 percent respectively.

In addition, the exports of canvas footwear decreased by 88.81 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear however decreased by 29.35 percent during March 2022 as compared to the exports of $18.328 million in February 2022, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather and canvas footwear decreased by 33.94 and 95.32 percent respectively whereas the export of other footwear also dipped by 3.99 percent.

