UrduPoint.com

Footwear Exports Surge 19.02% To $156.984mln In FY2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Footwear exports surge 19.02% to $156.984mln in FY2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The footwear exports witnessed an increase of 19.02 percent during the twelve months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth US $156.984 million during July-June (2021-22) against the exports of $131.898 million during July-June (2020-21), showing growth of 19.02 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of footwear also increased by 14.94 percent by going up from 16,532 thousand pairs to 19,002 thousand pairs, according to the data.

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear rose by 14.82 percent as it surge from $108.458 million last year to $124.536 million during the current year.

The canvas footwear exports of the country stood at $ 1.414 million during the current year against $ 0.506 million during last year, showing an increase of 179.52 percent.

Likewise, the exports of all other footwear goods increased by 35.

32 percent during the period under review as these went up from $22.934 million last year to $31.034 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the footwear export decreased by 18.91 percent during the month of June 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The footwear exports during June 2022 were recorded at $15.027 million against the export of $18.531 million in June 2021.

During the period under review, the leather and other footwear export also dipped by 20.80 and 10.54 percent respectively.

In addition, the exports of canvas footwear however increased by 263.16 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear rose by 26.65 percent during June 2022 as compared to the exports of $11.865 million in May 2022, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather footwear and other footwear increased by 31.75 and 21.50 percent respectively whereas the export of canvas footwear dipped by 80.06 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same May June All From Million

Recent Stories

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against P ..

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against Pak rupee

1 hour ago
 Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

2 hours ago
 Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-hu ..

Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-husband in Chicago

2 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of ..

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of house

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.