Footwear exports surge 23.7pc in 2 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The export of footwear from the country increased by 23.72% during first two months of Fiscal Year 2021-22 against same period of the previous year.

The footwear exports rose to US$26.787 million in July-August (2021-22) compared to the export of $21.65 million during same period of last year.

On year-on-year and month-on-month basis the footwear export soared by 51% and 3.78% in August 2021 when compared to the exports in August 2020 and July 2021, according to latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The data revealed that during the period under review, footwear export rose to $13.642 million in August compared to the export of $13.145 million in July 2021 and $9.03 million in August 2020.

The detail shows that export of leather footwear rose from $18.9 million in July-August 2020-21 to $22.68 million in same period of current fiscal year, thus showing an increase of 20%.

Similarly the export of other shoes also increased from $2.7 million in the corresponding period of last year to $4.1 million this year, showing an increase of 50%.