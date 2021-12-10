UrduPoint.com

Footwear Exports Witness Record 12.02% Increase

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 06:55 PM

Footwear exports during the first four months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 12.02 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

During the period from July-Oct 2021, Footwear worth US$ 47,708 exported as compared to exports worth US$ 42,589 during same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Footwear increased by 6.06 percent, worth of US$ 38,929 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 36,703 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Other Footwear exports also increased by 52.57 per cent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded at worth US$ 8,721 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 5,716.

