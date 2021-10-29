Footwear exports witness record 15.23 % increase

Footwear exports during the first three months of the fiscal year 2021-22 grew up by 15.23 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Footwear exports during the first three months of the fiscal year 2021-22 grew up by 15.23 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Sept 2021, Footwear worth US $ 38,542 thousand was exported as compared to exports worth US $ 33,447 thousand during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Footwear was increased by 9.76 percent, worth of US $ 32,185 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 29,324 thousand of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Other Footwear exports also increased by 56.15 percent as the exports during the current fiscal year were recorded at worth US $ 6,332 thousand as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 4,055 thousand.