Forbes 30 Under 30 features Pakistani UK-based Chef Zahra Khan

(@fidahassanain)

Zahra Khan who belongs to Lahore feels proud for successfully setting up three eateries in London including Feya, Dyce Cafes and Selfridges retail stores in the upscale part of Central London in Nightsbidge and Oxford Street.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13th, 2021) Zahra Khan, UK-based Pakistani chef has stood distinguished as she has got her name as an impactful and game-changing entrepreneurs.

Forbes has nominated her among the world’s most game-changing entrepreneurs.

Zahra Khan belongs to Lahore has made to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe List in the retail and E-commerce category. She had set up three eateries in London after graduating from celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay’s culinary academy. She founded Feya, Dyce cafes near the iconic Harrods and Selfridges retail stores in the upscale part of Central London in Nightsbridge and Oxford Street.

Forbes said that tens of thousands of nominations and recommendations were there from industry experts and former Under 30 alumni were reviewed to make up a shortlist.

The finalists were selected with the help of a judging panel that included Russian E-commerce billionaire Tatyana Bakalchuk, founder of Wildberries, French jewelry entrepreneur Valérie Messika, and Pascar Sivam, founder and CEO of Danish watchmaker Nordgreen and 2019 30 Under 30 Europe alum.

Talking to a reporter, Zahra Khan said that she told again and again that women were homemakers and only belonging in kitchens at home. I had fallen into a cultural stereotype.

“Women in Pakistan were at disadvantage due to cultural and religious barriers leading to setbacks like gender discrimination, unemployment and mental health issues,” said Zahra Khan, adding that she established Feya Café in Central London at the same time she became a mother.

“I did it and made it a success. Initially there was team of five members and now 30 people were working there,” she said, feeling proud.

She further said that received 100 plus franchise application from different countries including UK, UAE, KSA, Qatar, Kuwait, Canada.

“You know, these all offers were without any formal listing,” said the entrepreneur.

She also launched an initiative during Coronavirus pandemic to support women and reduce the gender gap. She allocated 10 per cent of the profit from Feya’s retail line of Chocolate james and teas for her initiative.

Khan is determined to open new retail outlets in 2021.

“Working to expand Feya’s retail network in 25 sites outside UK through franchise agreements,” she said, expecting that she would create 400 job opportunities for women in 2025.

She said, “Coming to UK and pursuing an independent career was very challenging and it became my motivation to combat societal pressures and prove that women of any background could take leadership roles and empower other women, especially mothers,”.

“It’s a matter of proud for me to have established three eateries in the UK—a male dominated society,” she added.

Khan is a mother of two and is fighting with postpartum depression.

She said: “I think the success of the company, the global franchise and the stakeholders’ interests reflect the competencies of the company’s diverse 75% female workforce — the core of my business values and growth strategy,”.