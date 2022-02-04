UrduPoint.com

Ford Q4 Profits Hit By Supply Chain Woes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Ford Q4 profits hit by supply chain woes

New York, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Ford reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profits Thursday amid supply chain problems, even as higher car prices boosted results in North America.

Executives with the US automaker said some of the company's suppliers had been unable to deliver items due to outbreaks of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Profit margins in 2021's final quarter were also pinched by higher commodity costs, as well as elevated expenses tied to fuel and shipping, executives said.

Ford, which has also been forced to trim production due to the industry-wide semiconductor shortage, has managed these issues by steering production to their most profitable vehicles.

This strategy boosted North America, where the company reported higher revenues and operating earnings.

"Our team did a fantastic job working with partners to maximize component availability" said Chief Financial Officer John Lawler.

"We allocated those volumes to in-demand new vehicles." Ford's profit came in at $12.3 billion in the fourth quarter. That figure got a huge boost from an $8.2 billion accounting gain for the company's investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian.

But excluding one-time items, profits per share lagged analyst expectations.

Revenues rose five percent to $37.7 billion, up 4.7 percent from the year-ago level.

The automaker projected 2022 operating earnings of between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion, an increase of 15 to 25 percent over the 2021 level.

Ford forecast a 10-15 percent increase in wholesale production, implying an improving supply chain picture, even as it noted "continued variability in supplies of key components."Shares fell 3.8 percent to $19.13 in after-hours trading.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Company Vehicles Vehicle Car Job From Share Ford Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2022

15 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th February 2022

20 minutes ago
 US Sending Temporary Officers to Havana Embassy to ..

US Sending Temporary Officers to Havana Embassy to Increase Visa Processing - St ..

9 hours ago
 Poland's PGNiG Says Will Not Sign New Long-Term De ..

Poland's PGNiG Says Will Not Sign New Long-Term Deal With Gazprom

9 hours ago
 Measures Against DW Bring Tensions to German-Russi ..

Measures Against DW Bring Tensions to German-Russian Relations - Berlin

9 hours ago
 EU Parliament Slams UK Over Northern Ireland's Ord ..

EU Parliament Slams UK Over Northern Ireland's Order to Halt Post-Brexit Agri-Fo ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>