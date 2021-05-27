UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ford Says 40% Of Sales To Be Electric Vehicles By 2030

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:10 AM

Ford says 40% of sales to be electric vehicles by 2030

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Ford once again is ramping up investment in zero-emission cars and expects 40 percent of volume by 2030 to be comprised of fully electric vehicles, the company announced Wednesday.

The US automaker said it will increase investment in electric vehicles, components and infrastructure to more than $30 billion by 2025, boosting the amount from the $22 billion target set in February.

The company last week unveiled an all-electric version of its bestselling F-150 truck in an eco-friendly reinvention of a flagship American car brand, and said it has received 70,000 reservations from customers in just one week.

"This is our biggest opportunity for growth and value creation since Henry Ford started to scale the Model T, and we're grabbing it with both hands," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

Farley and other executives presented the plans in a virtual meeting with financial analysts and other stakeholders.

Besides the battery-powered F-150, called the Lightning, Ford has begun selling the electric Mustang Mach-E sport utility vehicle and will soon bring the E-Transit cargo van to showrooms.

The company also is investing in producing its own batteries, and recently announced a joint venture with South Korea's SK Innovation.

Farley said the goal is to reduce the cost of batteries by 40 percent by 2025.

Manufacturers have joined the growing move towards zero-emission vehicles to help address global warming.

Ford's main rival General Motors pledged in January to stop making diesel- or gasoline-powered cars by 2035.

German automaker Volkswagen also intends to offer 70 electric models by 2030 and sell 26 million units in 10 years.

Industry analyst Karl Brauer of used car site iSeeCars, said Ford's target "represents a safe balance of aspiration and reality, particularly for a company so heavily reliant on trucks and SUVs.

" While other automakers are pledging higher numbers, "none of them have relied on trucks and SUVs sales as heavily as Ford." Elon Musk's Tesla remains the dominant force in the electric car market, with a valuation of $580 billion compared to Ford's $51 billion.

But with growing public interest for emissions-free vehicles, new entrants have joined the market including start-ups Rivian and Lucid.

However, electric cars still only accounted for 2.5 percent of all US sales in the first quarter, according to the specialist firm Cox.

US President Joe Biden has made the development of electric cars a priority.

His plan for massive investments in infrastructure currently under discussion provides several incentives, including the construction of a national network of 500,000 charging stations by 2030 and the conversion of 20 percent of school busses to run off electricity.

Ford also is taking on Tesla, setting a goal of "having about one million vehicles that are capable of receiving over-the-air system updates on the road by the end of this year, exceeding Tesla's volume by July 2022." Among the initiatives presented Wednesday as part of the "Ford+" plan to boost growth, the company also announced creation of Ford Pro, a global vehicle services and distribution business devoted to commercial and government customers.

The company also has teamed up with Google to employ its cloud computing platform and also will employ Amazon's voice program and other services from Apple and microsoft.

Ford shares gained 8.5 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Electricity Business Company Vehicles Road Vehicle Car Van South Korea SITE Elon Musk January February July Apple Market All From Government Volkswagen Ford General Motors Tesla (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU to facilit ..

7 hours ago

Foreign assets up to AED392.4 bn by end of Q1&#039 ..

8 hours ago

ADNOC raises $1.64 bn through successful combined ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed meets board of Al Etihad Credit ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches new educ ..

9 hours ago

Humpback whale found dead on beach in France

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.