Ford Says To Slash 12,000 Jobs In All Across Europe

Thu 27th June 2019 | 07:29 PM

Ford says to slash 12,000 jobs in all across Europe

US carmaker Ford said Thursday that it plans to slash a total of 12,000 jobs across Europe as part of a previously-announced restructuring, as it closes or sells six plants in Britain, France, Russia and Slovakia in 2019 and 2020

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :US carmaker Ford said Thursday that it plans to slash a total of 12,000 jobs across Europe as part of a previously-announced restructuring, as it closes or sells six plants in Britain, France, Russia and Slovakia in 2019 and 2020.

"Ford's manufacturing footprint in Europe will be reduced to a proposed 17 facilities by the end of 2020, from 24 at the beginning of 2019," the group said, adding that the job cuts -- including 5,400 already announced in Germany and 1,700 in Wales -- would come "primarily through voluntarily separation programmes".

