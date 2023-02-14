UrduPoint.com

Ford To Cut 3,800 Jobs In Europe Over 3 Years Under Transition To Electric Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Ford to Cut 3,800 Jobs in Europe Over 3 Years Under Transition to Electric Vehicles

Ford will cut 3,800 jobs at its European division, which is around 11% of its local workforce, over the next three years under the shrinking model range and transition to electric vehicles, the company announced on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Ford will cut 3,800 jobs at its European division, which is around 11% of its local workforce, over the next three years under the shrinking model range and transition to electric vehicles, the company announced on Tuesday.

"The actions announced today align Ford's product development organization and administrative functions in Europe, with a smaller, more focused, and increasingly electric product portfolio. The plans include the elimination of approximately 3,800 jobs, creating a leaner, more competitive cost structure for Ford in Europe," Ford said in a statement.

Most cuts will be witnessed by R&D departments of Ford's enterprises across Europe, according to the release. This includes, 2,300 people to be fired in Germany, with 1,700 of them from product development departments, and 1,300 positions to be axed in the UK, with 1,000 in product development. The rest 200 jobs will be cut in other countries.

Currently, Ford employs around 34,000 people in Europe, including 6,500 in the UK.

Ford explained this decision by the fact that shrinking and not especially profitable production of cars with internal combustion engines, which is scheduled to be abandoned completely by 2030, together with plans on increased production of electric vehicles will no longer require to maintain extended development teams.

"These are difficult decisions, not taken lightly. We recognize the uncertainty it creates for our team, and I assure them we will be offering them our full support in the months ahead. We will engage in consultations with our social partners so we can move forward together on building a thriving future for our business in Europe," General Manager of Ford Model E in Europe Martin Sander said.

Ford is also planning to invest over $2 billion in its site in Cologne for future production of electric cars. Additionally, the company said that this staff reduction was a strategic choice and not an urgent reaction to economic instability and recent poor performance.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Poor Europe Company Vehicles Germany Cologne United Kingdom SITE From Ford (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate resolve to enhance ..

Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate resolve to enhance bilateral ties

2 minutes ago
 World Government Summit a global platform for lead ..

World Government Summit a global platform for leaders: Ugandan Vice President

4 minutes ago
 Airspace of Moldova Reopened - National Civil Avia ..

Airspace of Moldova Reopened - National Civil Aviation Authority

8 minutes ago
 China Accuses US of Abusing Export Control Measure ..

China Accuses US of Abusing Export Control Measures, Exerting Pressure on Foreig ..

3 minutes ago
 IWMI organizes capacity building workshop on GPS d ..

IWMI organizes capacity building workshop on GPS data, GIS Mapping

3 minutes ago
 Infant found dumped in garbage: Police

Infant found dumped in garbage: Police

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.