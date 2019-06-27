Ford to Cut About 18% of Jobs in Europe by 2020 as Part of Restructuring Plan

Ford said on Thursday it would have to slash approximately 12,000 jobs in Europe, which amount to about 18 percent of its personnel on the continent, by the end of next year as the automaker pushes ahead with plans to reduce costs in the region and implement a new business model based on improving manufacturing efficiency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Ford said on Thursday it would have to slash approximately 12,000 jobs in Europe , which amount to about 18 percent of its personnel on the continent, by the end of next year as the automaker pushes ahead with plans to reduce costs in the region and implement a new business model based on improving manufacturing efficiency.

"Approximately 12,000 jobs will be impacted at Ford's wholly owned facilities and consolidated joint ventures in Europe by the end of 2020, primarily through voluntary separation programs. Around 2,000 of those are salaried positions, which are included among the 7,000 salaried positions Ford is reducing globally," the press release read.

Last month, media reported, citing a memo to Ford employees, that the carmaker planned to cut approximately 7,000 jobs worldwide, or roughly 10 percent of its global workforce, by the end of August.

"Implementing our new strategy quickly enables us to invest and grow our leading commercial vehicle business and provide customers with more electrified vehicles, SUVs [sport utility vehicles], exciting performance derivatives and iconic imported models," Stuart Rowley, the president of Ford of Europe, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Ford also said it was planning to close three plants in Russia, France and Wales and sell a transmission plant in Slovakia.

As part of its plans to expand its vehicle line-up in Europe, the automaker said it would introduce at least three new nameplates in the next five years, in addition to all-new Puma, Explorer Plug-In Hybrid and Kuga, set to come by early 2020.