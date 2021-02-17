Ford to Make All New European Passenger Vehicles Electric by 2030 - Europe President

Ford, the world's fifth-largest automobile manufacturer, will make all its new European passenger vehicles electric by 2030, the company said on Wednesday, adding that the firm will also look to create "electrified options" for its commercial vehicle range

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Ford, the world's fifth-largest automobile manufacturer, will make all its new European passenger vehicles electric by 2030, the company said on Wednesday, adding that the firm will also look to create "electrified options" for its commercial vehicle range.

"Ford committed today that by mid-2026, 100 percent of Ford's passenger vehicle range in Europe will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid, and will be completely all-electric by 2030," a press release read.

The company has also committed to making its entire commercial vehicle range "zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid" by 2024, according to the press release.

Ford will also invest $1 billion into a new electric vehicle manufacturing center in the German city of Cologne, the company said.

"Our announcement today to transform our Cologne facility, the home of our operations in Germany for 90 years, is one of the most significant Ford has made in over a generation," Ford's Europe President Stuart Rowley said in the press release.

Several automobile manufacturers, including UK firm Jaguar Land Rover and US giant General Motors, have made commitments over recent weeks to fully electrify their vehicle range in the coming 10 to 15 years.