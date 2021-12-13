Forecast for Oil Production Outside OPEC Kept at 63.7Mln BpD in 2021 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The OPEC has kept its forecast for oil production for 2021-2022 outside organization at 63.7 million barrels per day and 66.7 million barrels per day respectively, according to a report published on Monday.

"Non-OPEC liquids supply growth in 2021 (including processing gains of 0.13 mb/d) is kept unchanged at around 0.7 mb/d y-o-y, to average of 63.7 mb/d," the reported said, adding that "Non-OPEC supply growth for 2022 also remains broadly unchanged at 3.0 mb/d y-o-y, to average 66.7 mb/d".